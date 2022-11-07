Hacking attack idles Polish government’s investment website

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office’s e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland’s government’s websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.

