Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

AP National News

By RAMI MUSA

Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, a move that will throw long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty. The vote Tuesday took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature. He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.