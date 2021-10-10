Cyberattacks concerning to most in US: Pearson/AP-NORC poll

AP National News

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats. That’s according to a new poll by The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finding that about 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacks that involve their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies or certain utilities. About two-thirds say they are very or extremely concerned. Roughly three-quarters say the Chinese and Russian governments are a major threat to the cyber security of the U.S. government.