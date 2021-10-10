Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

AP National News

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman has been rushed to the hospital a day after a parliamentary election in which he has a key role in establishing a new government. Prague’s military hospital has confirmed Zeman was transported there. Zeman, 77, is a heavy smoker who has diabetes. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post but the president has the right to choose what politician can try to form a new government. On Saturday, populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ party surprisingly came in second to a coalition. Zeman is a Babis ally and the two men met Sunday. There is speculation he could chose Babis instead of someone from the first-place coalition.