Austria swears in new chancellor after Kurz steps aside

BERLIN (AP) — Austria has a new chancellor, two days after former leader Sebastian Kurz resigned amid corruption allegations. Austria’s president on Monday swore in Alexander Schallenberg, the former foreign minister, as chancellor. Diplomat Michael Linhart will become the country’s new foreign minister. Kurz announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The conservative Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement. Kurz denies any wrongdoing and will become the head of his party’s group in parliament.