Gunfire breaks out in Beirut during protest of judge; 6 dead

AP National News

By ZEINA KARAM and SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in armed clashes in Beirut. The clashes unfolded Thursday during protests organized by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies against the lead investigator into last year’s massive blast at the city’s port. The prime minister told reporters that many of the wounded were shot by snipers. He called the events “a very dangerous sign.” Hezbollah and the allied Shiite Amal Movement both want the lead investigator removed. The tensions over the port blast have added to Lebanon’s enormous multiple troubles, including an economic and financial meltdown.