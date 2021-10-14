Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’

AP National News

By PAAL NORDSETH, JAN M. OLSEN and MARK LEWIS

Associated Press

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — Norwegian authorities say the bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town appeared to be a terrorist act. Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested Wednesday night. They said he randomly targeted people at a supermarket and other locations in Kongsberg, a town of about 26,000 where he lived, before being arrested. They did not immediately give a motive but believe he acted alone. The attack drew comparisons with Norway’s worst peacetime slaughter in 2011, when a right-wing domestic extremist killed 77 people in a bombing and shootings.