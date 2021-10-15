Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

By JO KEARNEY and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. In a statement early Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess “has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” The attack came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency, and it renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work.