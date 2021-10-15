Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says

By STEFANIE DAZIO and LOU KESTEN

Associated Press

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton is recovering from a urological infection in a Southern California hospital. An aide says the former president was in an intensive care section of the hospital, though not receiving “ICU care.” The aide, who would not allow his name to be used, did not elaborate on the reason Clinton was in the ICU. He said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition. Hillary Clinton was with him in the hospital. The White House says President Joe Biden and Clinton spoke by telephone on Friday afternoon.