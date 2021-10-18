World shares mostly lower as Chinese growth data disappoints

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

World shares are mostly lower after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Benchmarks declined in Paris, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo but rose in Hong Kong and Sydney. U.S. futures edged lower. On Friday, Wall Street added to its recent gains, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its best week since July. It rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Positive company earnings dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers in September than analysts had expected. Oil prices extended gains.