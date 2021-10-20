Bus bombs kill 14 in Syria capital; shells elsewhere kill 10

By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military official says two bombs attached to a bus carrying troops in the capital Damascus have exploded, killing 14 people. The attack early Wednesday was one the deadliest in in the capital in years, and a rare event since government forces in 2018 captured suburbs formerly held by insurgents in Syria’s decade-long conflict. Separately, rescue workers reported that government shelling of a town in the last rebel-held enclave killed 10 people, including children. The U.N. Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Cutts described as “shocking” reports of shelling that hit a market and roads near schools.