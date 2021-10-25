Sudan’s PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says military forces have arrested the country’s acting prime minister and other senior government officials, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum. The ministry described Monday’s actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them. The United States and the European Union expressed concern over the developments. A U.S. envoy says he was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the takeover.