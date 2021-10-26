Protesters burn tires, block roads in Sudan a day after coup

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters have blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. Monday’s takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy. It threated to derail that process, which has progressed in fits and starts since the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. The United Nations Security Council was to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday. Western governments and the U.N. condemned the coup and called for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and others who were arrested Monday.