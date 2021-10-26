Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:09 AM

Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snap offering only small changes

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat are offering only “tweaks and minor changes” in their operations to ensure young users’ safety amid rising concern over the platforms’ potential harm to children, the head of a Senate panel told the companies’ executives. Sen. Richard Blumenthal heads the Senate subcommittee which recently heard from a Facebook data scientist. On Tuesday executives of YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat testified at the hearing. They said the platforms have tools in place to protect young users.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content