Biden calls out China’s Taiwan actions as ‘coercive’

By EILEEN NG and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — President Joe Biden has told leaders at the East Asia Summit that China’s recent actions in the Taiwan Straits are “coercive” and undermined peace and stability in the region. The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18 Asia-Pacific nations, come during a surge in Chinese military activity near Taiwan. Last week, Biden set off alarm bells in Beijing by saying the U.S. has a firm commitment to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack. The White House later downplayed the president’s comments.