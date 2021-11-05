Portugal protects employees with new rules on home working

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has approved new labor laws on working from home. The regulations introduce additional protection for employees who do their job away from company premises. The new rules are a response to the trend of more staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Socialist government says it sees benefits in working from home but wants to adapt labor legislation to it. The regulations approved Friday bring new penalties for companies that disturb the privacy of staff or their families and obligate employers to compensate staff for work-related expenses incurred at home. Companies not complying with the rules will be liable for fines.