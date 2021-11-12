Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to run in 2022; Trump backs rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she’s running for reelection next year. Murkowski, who joined the Senate in 2002, voted to convict then-President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and had called for his resignation after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump has focused his political efforts on punishing his political opponents and he’s already endorsed Kelly Tshibaka for the seat. She’s a former commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Administration. Murkowski says in a campaign video that she will “always stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life.”