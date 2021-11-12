Man shot by trooper among many with mental illness history

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Court records show that a man killed by Virginia State Police had been mentally ill for years. Brian Michael Price was judged not guilty by reason of insanity after striking his mother with a baseball bat in 2014. He was released from a mental hospital last year on condition that he take medication and keep up his therapy. State police say Price led them on a chase Nov. 6 before colliding with a trooper’s car. They say his female passenger Amity Jo Grey died in the crash, and then Price assaulted the trooper before he was shot. The woman’s family says they had planned to get married. The case remains under investigation.