Record number of migrants cross Channel to UK in a day

LONDON (AP) — More than 1,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Thursday to reach the U.K. from France, a new record for migrant arrivals in a single day. At least 1,185 people reached the U.K. aboard 33 small boats, Britain’s Home Office confirmed Friday. That figure surpasses the previous high of 853 set earlier this month. The department said Thursday’s number was “unacceptable.” Around 23,000 people have reached the U.K. in small boats this year, according to British news agency PA, nearly triple the 8,417 the news agency recorded arriving in 2020.