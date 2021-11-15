EU set to add airlines, others to Belarus sanctions list

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals accused of helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko. The 27-country EU has already slapped a series of sanctions on Lukashenko and senior Belarus officials over what it says were fraudulent elections last year a security crackdown that followed. EU foreign ministers are expected Monday to adjust the kinds of sanctions that can be imposed to include companies and people accused of involvement in the migrant standoff at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Those to be hit by the measures should be named in coming days.