Trump ally Bannon appears in court for defying Jan. 6 panel

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has appeared before a judge to face federal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon appeared briefly before a federal magistrate judge in Washington on Monday, hours after he surrendered to FBI agents. But he did not enter a plea and is due back in court on Thursday. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt. He said combatively outside court that he would be “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges His indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a separate subpoena from the committee on Friday.