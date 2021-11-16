2 explosions rock Uganda’s capital, Kampala, killing 3

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Two explosions have rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, killing at least three civilians in what police described as a coordinated attack by extremists. Police said three suicide bombers also died in the blasts. The explosions caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city’s center. Police spokesman Fred Enanga blamed the bomb blasts on an extremist group known as the Allied Democratic Forces. He said Kampala is still threatened by other suicide bombers. The twin blasts occurred within three minutes of each other. Enanga said both were carried out by attackers carrying explosive material. He said a possible attack on a third target was foiled by police who pursued and disarmed a suspected suicide bomber.