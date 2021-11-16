Shotgun caused gaping hole in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding

By RUSS BYNUM

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The shotgun blasts that hit Ahmaud Arbery punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed massive bleeding. That’s according to a medical examiner who testified Tuesday at the murder trial of the three white men accused of chasing Arbery down. Jurors also saw autopsy photos that showed Arbery’s white T-shirt stained entirely red. Dr. Edmund Donoghue said Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun blasts fired at him. He said both gunshots caused severe bleeding, and either wound could have killed the Black 25-year-old. The jury saw close-up photos of his injuries, which included several large abrasions to Arbery’s face from when he fell facedown in the street.