High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Julius Jones is scheduled to receive the lethal injection in Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Jones was convicted of murder in the 1999 killing of a suburban Oklahoma City businessman. The 41-year-old Jones maintains he was framed by the actual killer, a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after 15 years. Prosecutors have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Trial transcripts show witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with the victim’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones’ execution is scheduled for Thursday.