Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris to undergo a colonoscopy. Biden went early Friday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his first routine physical as president. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would be under anesthesia during the colonoscopy and temporarily transferred power to Harris. Psaki says Biden resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and his chief of staff at 11:35 a.m. The 78-year-old Biden is the oldest person to serve as president. Harris is the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian descent to be vice president and made history when she was acting president.