Global shares press higher after Wall St record

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street hit a record and Japan’s Cabinet approved a record stimulus package worth nearly a half-billion dollars. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street futures were up after a 0.3% gain the previous day put the benchmark S&P on track for a weekly gain. Investors are shifting focus from corporate earnings to the longer-term outlook for global economies and whether central banks might feel pressure to cool rising prices by rolling back stimulus faster than planned. Japan’s government reported October consumer inflation eased to 0.1% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 0.2%.