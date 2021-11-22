Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death is arguing that none of the three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had cause to make a citizen’s arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood. Linda Dunikoski told jurors in her closing arguments Monday that the three defendants decided to pursue Arbery “because he was a Black man running down their street.” Arbery was chased and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick in coastal Georgia. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan say they suspected Arbery was a burglar.