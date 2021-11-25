Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh has blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital in recent days. Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Sogavare said he stood by his government’s decision to embrace Beijing, which he described as the “only issue” in the violence which was “unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers.” Sogavare told Australian Broadcasting Corp external pressures were a “very big … influence.” But he says he will not name those responsible.