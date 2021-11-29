WHO chief: Omicron shows need for global accord on pandemics

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization is pushing for an international accord to help prevent and fight future pandemics amid the emergence of a worrying new omicron COVID-19 variant. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said Monday that many uncertainties remain about just how transmissible and severe infection by the highly mutated omicron might be. Tedros joined leaders like outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera for a long-planned and largely virtual special session of the U.N. health agency’s member states at the World Health Assembly. The gathering is aimed at devising a global action plan toward preventing, preparing and responding to future pandemics.