Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys began sifting through potential jurors Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. They quizzed potential jurors’ attitudes on policing, protests and the Black Lives Matter movement. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they knew about the case, and whether they had impressions about Potter and Wright. Jury selection started Tuesday and is expected to last several days. Opening statements are scheduled for Dec. 8.