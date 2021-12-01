EU to make it harder for migrants to enter from Belarus

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union migration officials are offering to ease asylum rules for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in response to what the EU says is a “hybrid attack” by Belarus. Around 8,000 people have crossed into the three countries since the beginning of the year. Many of them are from Iraq. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia will be able extend for six months the period for registering asylum applications from three to 10 days to up to four weeks. Applications would only be accepted at dedicated border crossing points. The processing could be done at the borders including any right of appeal. But it should be done within 16 weeks. The three countries could also use fast-track national procedures to deport people.