Nigeria says it found first case of omicron in November

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in travelers that arrived from South Africa in the past week, the country’s national public health institute said Wednesday, correcting its earlier statement that it found the variant in samples taken in October. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in a second statement that it was the delta variant — not omicron as it had earlier stated — that was detected in the samples from October. Nigeria CDC director-general Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said the omicron variant was first detected in three travelers who arrived in the country in the past week.