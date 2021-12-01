Train kills 2 elephants walking on track in northeast India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — A passenger train has hit and killed two wild elephants in northeastern India. A ranger says the elephants were walking on the railway track when the train hit them, killing them almost instantly. Authorities buried the bodies after carrying out an autopsy. Wild elephants often stray into human habitations this time of year, when rice fields are ready for harvesting. Speeding trains have hit dozens of wild elephants in Assam in the past, forcing Indian Railways, which runs the trains, to regulate speed in known elephant zones.