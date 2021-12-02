Armed man outside UN prompts standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City has been locked down for several hours, after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with what police said appeared to be a shotgun. Police negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s. Police said the man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters. People inside were told to shelter in place, but were later allowed to move about the complex and come and go from other entrances.