Baldwin: Key question is who put live round in ‘Rust’ gun

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin said the only issue that matters in the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set is how the bullet ended up in the gun. In an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night, Baldwin said “the only question to be resolved is where did the live round come from?” Baldwin said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened.” In a clip released Wednesday. Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger in the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the film “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.