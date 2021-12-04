France to work with Saudis to resolve crisis with Lebanon

By AYA BATRAWY and SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France’s president and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held a joint phone call with Lebanon’s prime minister during Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the kingdom. The call on Saturday represented a significant gesture amid a diplomatic and political crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. During the call, Macron said France and Saudi Arabia expressed their commitment to Lebanon, despite Saudi Arabia’s uneasiness with Iran’s sway over the small Mediterranean country. Macron said during the call, he and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman relayed “a clear message Saudi Arabia and France want to be fully committed.” He did not say whether punitive measures targeting Lebanon by Saudi Arabia will be revoked.