Police kill Palestinian attacker after Jerusalem stabbing

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police killed a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The crowded area is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes, and was the epicenter of violence last spring that helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war. Medics said they treated an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s in moderate to severe condition after Saturday’s stabbing. It was not immediately clear if the attacker was killed. Video circulated online appeared to show police shooting the attacker while he was already lying on the ground and preventing medics from reaching him, prompting calls for an investigation.