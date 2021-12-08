Biden: “Severe consequences” for Putin if he attacks Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says that he has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia’s concerns about NATO’s expansion. Biden said he was “very straightforward” with Putin during their Tuesday’s call, warning the Russian leader that he will pay a heavy price if he invades Ukraine. The Russian leader reaffirmed his denial of planning to attack Ukraine, but argued that Moscow can’t remain indifferent to NATO’s possible expansion to its neighbor. Biden said Wednesday that the U.S., its allies and Russia could sit down for talks to discuss Moscow’s grievances about NATO’s expansion.