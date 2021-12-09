Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Embattled New York state public university system Chancellor James Malatras says he will resign amid harsh criticism for his actions while a top aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Malatras said the furor around him has been a distraction. His resignation is effective Jan. 14. Malatras came under fire after Attorney General Letitia James made public transcripts and evidence from a probe of sexual harassment allegations that forced Cuomo from office. Also, the Times Union of Albany reported this week that when Malatras led the SUNY Rockefeller Institute, he called a female employee “a misery” and “goddamn impossible.”