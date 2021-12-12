Cries and candle scents: Over 100 feared dead after twisters

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The agonizing wait for answers continues at a Kentucky candle factory where searchers are combing through wreckage after a tornado struck. Kentucky’s governor is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100. Rescuers in the increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses including the factory. Gov. Andy Beshear says it will be a miracle if anyone else is rescued. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.