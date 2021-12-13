Israeli leader returning home from UAE ‘very optimistic’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he is returning home “very optimistic” after a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates. Naftali Bennett’s trip was the first official visit by an Israeli leader to the Gulf Arab country. The visit comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Bennett spent over two hours Monday in a one-on-one meeting with the UAE’s de facto leader, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. In a joint statement, the countries called the visit “another milestone” in their partnership and said they had discussed many areas of cooperation. But they made no mention of Iran. The two nations established diplomatic ties last year.