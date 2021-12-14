Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry now holds the NBA career 3-point record. The Golden State Warriors’ guard hit his 2,974th shot on Tuesday night in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Ray Allen had held the record since 2011, when he bested Reggie Miller’s mark. Curry is often considered the league’s greatest shooter, and, now, the numbers back him up. He already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers, including the only season with 400 3s.