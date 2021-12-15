Kremlin: Xi supports Putin’s pursuit of guarantees from West

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Chinese President Xi Jinping is supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO’s eastward expansion. Putin and Xi spoke on Wednesday as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin has denied harboring plans to invade its neighbor, and Putin has demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there. The Russian leader said he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics taking place in China’s capital.