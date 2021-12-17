Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has testified that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave. Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death, testified Friday at her manslaughter trial that she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before she fired. Fighting back tears, the former Brooklyn Center officer said, “I remember yelling, Taser, Taser, Taser, and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him.” She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun to stop Wright from fleeing while officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.