Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden says he and the West Virginia Democrat will, as Biden put it, “get something done.” The president’s remarks at the White House on Tuesday were his first since Manchin effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. Biden joked to reporters that he holds no grudges against Manchin. The president spoke passionately about the families that would benefit from the Democrats’ ambitious, if now highly uncertain, social services and climate change package.