Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

By BRITTANY PETERSON, PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say two people are reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes. Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says that two people are unaccounted for from Thursday’s blaze. County Sheriff Joe Pelle had said Friday that no one was missing. Churchill says that was corrected after combing through reports from multiple agencies facing multiple tasks as the fire raged. Churchill declined to provide details on the two, where they were last seen, or efforts to find them. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes. An estimated 500 homes were destroyed.