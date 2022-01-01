Snowfall in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest has begun to finally arrive on the first day of the new year. The National Weather Service that the snow started falling Saturday and was expected to continue through Sunday morning. In Michigan, forecasters said the heaviest snow was falling Saturday night, with as much as 6 inches expected along Interstate 94 in west Michigan and 3 to 5 inches anticipated in the southeastern part of the state. Northern Indiana is expected to see as much as 4 inches of snow. Motorists should be particularly careful when they cross bridges, which freeze first.