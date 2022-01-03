Investigation of journalists by Customs unit is under review

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal review has been launched into the actions of a special Customs and Border Protection unit that used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including an Associated Press reporter. CBP spokesperson Luis Miranda says the review is intended to ensure the use of the databases was “an isolated incident.” Miranda notes that the investigation of the journalists by the Counter Network Division took place under the previous administration of former President Donald Trump. The Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security found that sensitive databases were used to vet journalists, congressional staff and perhaps members of Congress.