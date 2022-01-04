Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and BRITTANY PETERSON

Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes has been boxed in by firefighters to prevent it from spreading. But officials are warning that high winds expected on Tuesday could produce flareups for the blaze that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and left two people missing. Firefighters are monitoring smoldering in damaged structures and vegetation in the fire zone between Boulder and Denver as winds pick up ahead of a snowstorm expected on Wednesday. Investigators have narrowed their search for the fire’s cause to a sparsely populated neighborhood near Boulder. Authorities say it’s the same area where video was captured of a burning shed the day before the fire started.