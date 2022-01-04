Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is sounding a skeptical note about the prospects of easing the Senate’s filibuster rules to advance stalled voting legislation. Manchin said Tuesday that it is his “absolute preference” that Republicans support any rule change concerning the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation in the Senate. But Republicans oppose changing the rules, so bipartisan agreement is unlikely. Still, Manchin said he was exploring “the options we have open.” The election and voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster with Democrats unable to mount the 60 votes needed to advance it toward passage.